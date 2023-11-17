The management of rapper Oladips has come under fire from Nigerian actress Etinosa for putting on a death scene to advertise his next album.

Remember how the rapper had previously been taken to an undisclosed hospital due to an illness? Oladips’s management announced on his page that the rapper had lost his fight for survival.

A statement released by the singer’s management had read:

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, also known as OLADIPS, passed away on November 14th, Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm.”

On the other hand, Oladips’s associate QDot revealed on his page that the rapper is still alive and well. It was established that the rapper had pulled the death stunt in order to promote the album.

In response to the news, Etinosa took to her page to criticize Oladips’ management.