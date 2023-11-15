Popular Nigerian designer, Veekee James, has been making headlines following her recent claims of charging in dollars despite being based in Nigeria.

During the latest episode of Tea with Tay podcast, the controversial designer explained why she priced her services in US dollars, despite being based in Nigeria.

On-air personality Do2dtun, while reacting to Veekee’s claims argued that while it’s common for American businesses to charge in dollars and British businesses in pounds, it doesn’t give grounds for Nigerian businesses, like that of James, pricing their services in foreign currencies.

Do2dtun further added that this practice is killing the Nigerian economy and devalues the Naira. He jokingly pointed out the irony in James charging in dollars while paying taxes and her staff in Naira, questioning the fairness and logic behind such a business style.

