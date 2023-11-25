Nigerian singer, Banky W and Adesua Etomi Wellington has celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary with sweet notes.

In a joint post, the couple shared beautiful photos of himself, wife and their son.

Banky W said he will always choose his wife, Adesua Etomi Wellington, no matter what.

The proud husband described his wife as his love, muse, prayer partner, fellow adventure seeker and best friend.

On their anniversary, Banky W professed his undying love for Adesua Etomi as he appreciate her for being an amazing wife.

On the other hand, Adesua revealed that even though Banky W has some annoying habits, she would still choose him over and over again.

The post reads;

“You’re still the one I’d choose.

My love and my muse, the rhythm to my blues.

My prayer partner and fellow adventure seeker. My best friend – we go together. You’re the sauce to my Ofada.

May we always be a 3-fold cord with God, and may our home be forever built on the Rock.

Thankful for the last 6 years, and grateful for what’s in store.

I loved you then, I love you more now, I’ll love you forever more.

Even though he still forgets to cover bottles and close cupboards. Even though she still never charges her phone, even when she’s lying next to the charger.

Even though he spends way too much time in the grocery store, and still snores. And even though she spends way too much time in skincare stores – thank God she’s now a skincare entrepreneur 😁💃🏽 (SANAA in the building)

If I had to do it all again, I absolutely would. You’re still the one I’d choose.

Truly, madly, deeply.

Happy 6th Anniversary.

#BAAD2017 #BAADforever #OnTopOurMatter #DevilGoTire #WeMove”

See below:

ALSO READ: “My Imagination has become reality” Nuella Njubigbo rejoices as she welcomes second child with her new husband (Photos)