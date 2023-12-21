Priscilla Ojo, daughter of renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo has joined fans and colleagues in celebrating her mother on her 46th birthday.

Iyabo Ojo clocks 46 today after saying a heartfelt goodbye to her 45th chapter yesterday.

The delectable screen diva shared some beautiful photos in celebration of her big day and her fans, colleagues and friends celebrated with her.

Priscilla also joined in the celebration by posting a video of herself and the her mother striking different poses and dancing to singer, Zlatan Ibile’s Jaboti.

Iyabo and her daughter looked great in everything from formal two-pieces to skimpy jackets to casual styles like skirts and joggers.

Captioning her video, Priscilla questioned whether her mother was actually 46 years old.

She wrote: “WHAT THE LYRICS SAYS #happybirthdayqueenmother. @iyaboojofespris 46 where????”

In another post, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN @iyaboojofespris, you’re a blessing to me and I adore you always 🥳❤️

I Love you forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Watch the video below: