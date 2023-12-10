Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, has revealed that when fire gutted his house, his friend was inside.

Theinfong recalls that last month, news of fire razing his mansion worth N300 million in Lagos state, took social media by storm.

Orezi, during a recent interview said that though he was not at home when it happened, his friend was upstairs when the fire started, but luckily he survived.

He said:

“I was devastated when I saw what fire did to my house. I was filled with so much anger. If fire was a person, I would have had a fight with it. I was sad and heartbroken. It practically burnt everything to the ground.

“However, I thank God that no life was lost. A friend was upstairs, and the situation could have been worse. When there is life, there is hope. I am back to business.”

“It is mentally and financially draining. At this time, I am promoting my EP, and that requires time and money. It is not the best time not to have a roof over one’s head. But, work has started; and the major things are being taken care of. By God’s grace, everything will get back to as it was; even better.”