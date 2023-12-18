Popular Nigerian singer, Guchi, has ended the year on a high note by gifting herself a brand new Mercedes GLC300 coupe, a 2021 model reportedly worth over 60 million naira.

The music star shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting pictures of her and her swanky new ride.

In one of the photos, Gucci could be seen standing next to the new Mercedes GLC300 coupe, beaming with pride.

The other one shows her inside the new car, chilling in the comfy leather seats.

Being a true purple lover, Guchi added some cool purple touches to the wheels and grill. It looks amazing!

“A gift from me to me,” she wrote in the caption while sharing photos of her new ride.

Congratulations to her.

