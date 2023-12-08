Controversial transgender Jay Boogie has disclosed that a lot of men slide into his DM to request they sleep with him.

Jay Boogie, during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo, stated that Nigerian men will bully him in the comment section and rain curses on him for trying to change his gender but will secretly slide into his DM to ask for s3x.

He said that many tell him they want to experience something new by sleeping with a “shim”.

In his words:

“They will always want to come back and tell me you are pretty, I’ve not tried this with a she-male before. Nigerian men will bully me, discriminate against me but slide into my DM telling me they wish to be inside of me. The death threats came too.”

