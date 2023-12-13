A family gained attention by calling off their daughter’s wedding and driving away her boyfriend who lives overseas.

The unforeseen choice was made in reaction to the fiancé’s denial of the girl’s family’s request to see him before his marriage overseas.

According to @T_nsofor on Twitter, they had requested that her boyfriend extend an invitation for her to travel with him to Europe prior to their December wedding.

The woman’s overseas boyfriend had already made plans for her to quit her job, apply for a passport, and get ready to move in with her fiancé after the wedding.

On the other hand, the parents thought it was imperative to follow the Igbo custom of questioning and probing prior to marriage. The fiancé was apprehensive to send the invitation, even though his parents insisted.

Nsofor wrote; “Around January, this girl got engaged, and did an introduction, her fiancé lives in Europe and the plan was a December wedding this year.

“He asked her to quit her job, get a passport & start preparing to move with him after the wedding. Her parents told him to send her an invite so that she could see the situation of things where he lives before the wedding and that they would sponsor the trip.

“He has been reluctant and making excuses to do this. he came back to Nigeria Last week and went to her parents for wedding plans and they chased him away.”

“I believe that the Igbo tradition of investigating and asking questions before the marriage and 2 different types of visits done before the marriage to the groom’s family or wherever she will be living after the marriage is very important and helpful with modern marriages.”