Sweet photos of Mohbad’s son, Liam, celebrating his 8th month birthday spread joy online.

Friends of the late singer, who passed away in September, shared the adorable snaps, warming the hearts of fans who still miss Mohbad.

Many people are commenting on how much Liam resembles Mohbad, silencing any doubts about his paternity.

His fans expressed their love and support for Liam, seeing him as a beacon of light in their grief. They’re wishing him well, sending prayers, and celebrating his growth.

Other comments are directed at those who questioned the paternity of Mohbad’s son, expressing disapproval and defending the family.

princess_is_royalty1 wrote: “Nobody looks more like their father like a baby whose paternity is being questioned. Do ya all still need a dna?”

mz__seunfunmi commented: “He his so cute look exactly like his father”

wiildchildO1 wrote: “He looks like his dad. God punish those who started talking about DNA”

fabulosgloria wrote: “ sagbukwa VDM and all the humans who contested the paternity of this child.”

See below;

