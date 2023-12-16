Grammy-winning Afrobeats star, Burna Boy has surprised his British ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, with a jaw-dropping birthday present: a N280 million Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Recall that the couple had a messy breakup last year.

However, it’s seems they has reconciled as Burna Boy gifted Stefflon Don a N280 million Rolls Royce Cullinan on her birthday.

Stefflon’s genuine surprise and unbridled joy, captured in the video, have sparked reactions online.

Some fans see the Rolls Royce as a grand gesture of love and believe it signals a rekindled romance.

Others are having fun with the situation, making jokes about Burna trying to win Stefflon back

Some reactions:

@kejicute wrote; When you can’t be replaced, they come back better 😂😂😂😂

@kess wrote; Burna boy said : Maybe another time, maybe another life

You would be my wife and we’d get it right

@abachaplug wrote; It’s well deserving. She made him write a song that won him a Grammy 😂😂😂😂

@judith wrote; This really shows say despite d fact say Burna look tough on d outside na Steff dey make am soft😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

@nikkyshed wrote; A good woman can never be replaced 😍

@muna wrote; So una dey date low key,omo these people don finally decieve we the online inlaw’s 😂😂😂

@dupsy wrote; Burna boy fuck up oh😢 after we don use las Kss everybody go chop breakfast take motivate ourselves take leave our ex😢💔 na to run back home 😢 no place like home 😂

