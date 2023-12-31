Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, shows off his N1.4 billion naira Ferrari SF90 in a recent video.

In the captioned ‘All paid for,‘ Wizkid is pictured close to the billion naira car.

The Grammy winner was surrounded by security details while hanging out with colleagues at the popular lounge, Secret Palace.

The singer was spotted shortly after reports emerged that he spent a staggering sum of 1.4 billion naira on the brand new Ferrari SF90.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their views in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

@zillermane_: “Omo living heaven on earth.”

@JiddaGram: “Popsy which kind shirt be this.”

@big_chuka: “Wiz go don to spend money for dis secret palace.”

Watch the video below: