Washington DC Chef, an American, accuses Nigerian media personality Uti Nwachukwu of using his photos to trick followers on Instagram.

The man claimed to have called Uti and that he had picked him up when he posted the accusations on his Twitter page.

He claimed that Uti had made an account in his name and impersonated him using a number of his photos in order to request gift cards from unsuspecting victims.

Washington, DC Chef reported that he placed a video call to Uti, who answered.

He wrote:

“This bastard made a fake IG page with many of my photos. He began requesting my friends as well. He then had the audacity to start begging them for money on Google Play gift cards. Someone sent me the page. I called him on IG, and he answered….”

Read some reactions:

Emmofie said: “The person in this picture is a Nigerian celebrity Uti Nwachukwu and he’s most likely a victim as well. Celebrities have their pictures and videos used for scams like this. I’m so sorry for your experience.”

Yhettyqueen said: “That’s Uti

Uti made a fake page of you ke??”

Maverickhurt wrote: “Lol they played you a pre recorded video of a Nigerian celebrity”

Tawanna_88 said: “it’s him looking like i’m the real chef anthony nigga 😭”

See his posts below: