Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as, Asake, has melts hearts as he gifted ailing policewoman, Helen Utabor, a staggering 5 million naira.

Helen was the policewoman responsible for the viral “epp me epp me, he dey carry me go where I no know“ trend, an introduction to Asake’s hit song ‘Peace be unto you’ is currently facing health challenges.

The attention of Helen’s ailment was brought to the public by popular comedian I Go Save which led netizens rallies to encourage Asake to extend a helping hand to the woman.

I Go Save informed fans that Asake had answered the call for assistance by transferring N5M into her account, providing screenshots of the transactions as evidence, and that Helen is now responding to treatment.

