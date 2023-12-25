Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Hotkid has asserted that his colleague, Asake, was homeless and depressed before being signed to superstar rapper, Olamide’s record label, YBNL Nation.

During a chitchat with Kim Oprah on Hip TV’s trending, the ‘Otilor’ crooner said Asake was squatting in different people’s apartment and even opened up to him that he was depressed.

He said:

“The funny thing is that I never knew there was depression. Now let me just tell you this story real quick. In early 2020, Asake was in my room, he said he was depressed. I didn’t understand.

“Asake is my birthday mate. He was sleeping in my room. Then he didn’t have an apartment. So he was just shuffling people’s houses. He was in my room one night and was like how long does he wanna do this. I was cheering him up. I didn’t know that my own depression was coming.

“That’s why I always say it is easier to give opinions when you are not in someone’s shoe. So when I see people in some situations, I feel bad for them. Don’t judge. You don’t have any opinion. You are not perfect. It’s God that is helping you. Do you think the people you are judging are happy they are passing through that situation? Before I was like that but now I know better.”