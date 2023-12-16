Lady gets into an intense fight with her best friend and destroys her television after allegedly catching her sleeping with her boyfriend.

According to reports, the lady discovered her friend in a room with her boyfriend.

The scene rapidly deteriorated into a messy fight as the lady swung at a friend and they began a brawl.

People tried to separate them, but in their brawl they apparently broke the TV in the room, which belonged to none of them.

Read some reactions below:

ada_ideato said: “I don’t get y women sleep with their friends man /husbands! I don’t support the video nor the fightinnng cox of man, but y is it that out of all the men roaming outside looking for obo, na your friend own go dey hungry you! Y?”

mima_the_1st wrote: “Una two no fit gather beat the Gbola?”

Soloblinkz said: “Una dey fight cause of Adam wey fit dey with another babe dey chill.”

debbielexy wrote: “Is not about fighting about because of man its about she betraying her loyalty as a sister BECAUSE OF GBOLA”

ellaace2 said: “If the man rate you, he nor go eff your friend. Go sleep my dear”

match_maker9ja wrote: “It’s the money not the gbola”

teeto_olayeni stated: “I would rather eat hot eba and ila alasepo”

maleficent_mama2 said: “That’s the last thing I’ll do on this earth”

kwin_esty1 said: “Why my name deh always be in a bad and disgraceful thing”

