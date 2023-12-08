Nigerian activist Solomon Buchi recently shared his experiences and challenges of being married to someone from a different tribe.

He took to his social media page to express the difficulties he faces, particularly in public communication. As an Igbo man married to Arike, a Yoruba woman, Buchi lamented his inability to communicate with his wife in his native Igbo language in public settings, often resorting to English instead.

He jokingly wished for a scenario where he could speak Igbo to his wife on a train and have her understand and respond in kind.

He said:

”Being married to someone from another trouble whose language you can’t speak is stressful.

“You can’t even gist in public. Why does it always have to English? Sometimes I just want to speak Igbo to my wife on the train, and command her to understand it and reply me in Jesus name.”