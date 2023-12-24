Bella Shmurda, the famous Afrobeat singer, explains why he wants to leave music and pursue a different career path as a TikTok influencer.

The singer, who recently lost his friend Mohbad, revealed this during a live session with a colleague, Small Doctor.

Bella Shmurda revealed that he witnessed a colleague withdrew almost half a million from the platform in a short period, which seemed more profitable than his career.

He concluded on plans to become a full-blown TikTok influencer and make easy money from simply creating contents and going live on the platform; receive cashable tokens from fans.

“He has withdrawn about N500K! I’m not releasing music again, even if I want to, I’d drop lowlife. I want to be doing strictly TikTok,” he said in part.

Small Doctor further urged him to make music and add the TikTok approach to it by recording live while on the platform.

He, however, rejected the idea, stating how privacy while recording his song is his way; other than being distracted by a crowd watching.

“I like to do my music in a way without people around, It’s just money I am looking for now,” he added.

