A gorgeous lady has revealed the faces of the 12 Nigerian guys she dated between January 1st and December 31st, 2023.

The lady’s face was shown first in a video captioned “Snaps of the guys I dated from January to December 2023,” followed by the faces of the men she dated each month.

The video has garnered attention on social media, drawing many people to flood the comment section to share their observations about the lady’s dating life and the experiences she might have had while being in relationships with 12 men.

See some reactions below:

@lyrics440: “Big achievements. There are some ladies somewhere, dem no any relationship throughout this Year.”

@charlexcasa: “Thank god I no see myself here, na so this girl for disgrace me.”

@ChrisEjiofor7: “She’s doing well for herself. 2024 is here, we feast.”

@davellaflare: “What’s your body count, she broke the counter.”

@iamveektoria: “Where Una Dey see fine men sef. The ones for my area Dey give gorilla vibes.”

@thefilmbox1: “So if we’re to calculate her body count since she broke her virginity, we can use this formula. x = 12x(how old she was when she broke he virginity) raised to the power of 2.”

@Vwegbaenterpri1: “Every month one guy not real I think she dating all the same time.”

@Fizzy_Kelvin: “Na that guy for December go suffer cuz every Christmas bills go fall on him. I feel sorry for him, Poor boy.”

Watch the video below: