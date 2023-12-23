Renowned TV personality, Frank Edoho has revealed how he deals with social media trolls as he asserts that blocking is an act of cowardice.

Frank stated this while speaking in the Bahd and Boujee podcast hosted by Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe.

According to him, blocking a troll doesn’t make sense and the act of doing that itself is cowardice.

He stated that he doesn’t block people who troll him, but finds a way to cripple them forever.

Frank added that what he usually does is look for the more outspoken ‏of the trolls, the one he considers to be the ringleader.

He said that he ensures that he deals appropriately with that one, and when the leader is deal with, others usually are reluctant to continue in the same path.

