The Lagos State Police Command has given an update on the investigation on the mysterious death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as MohBad.

The state police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in an interview that they wouldn’t rush the investigation without proper direction or embark on a guesswork.

He stressed the need to wait for the autopsy report as he claimed the command hasn’t received the report from the pathologists.

Hundeyin disclosed the situation report on the late Mohbad in a bid to respond to the demands of a civil society organisation, the Take It Back Movement.

He said:

“We’re not the pathologists who carried out the autopsy

“When they (the pathologists) give us their report, we’ll conclude our investigation. For now, that’s what we’re waiting for. Except they want us to do guesswork, we can’t guess; we need to get the report and see the content of the result and we don’t have it yet.”