Controversial Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has been declared the winner of the celebrity boxing fight against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on Wednesday.

The well-publicised fight between the controversial public figures, which was sanctioned by Heritage Boxing Entertainment, held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State, kick-off at around 1 am and lasted for about 40 minutes.

The pair had finally settled their differences by exchanging blows, Portable alleged he was ripped off by the actor, which led them to engage in an online feud over an alleged N40m rip-off.

Portable claimed Okocha cheated him out of the money, only sending him a small amount, as against their contractual agreement.

With the victory, Portable won the belt, solidifying his position as the deserving champion in the hard-fought bout.

