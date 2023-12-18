Renowned Nollywood actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo has come down from her high horse as she tenders a sincere apology for bullying her fellow reality stars Laura Ikeji, Faith Morey and others.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the delectable screen goddess expressed regret for her behaviour on the reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos, which left many unimpressed and disappointed.

She clarified that her primary goal in participating in the reality TV show was to entertain viewers with a show worthy of their time, a goal she believes she achieved. However, acknowledging that her conduct may have offended some, she apologized for any bullying attributes that may have surfaced.

Her post read:

“I Iyabo Ojo, I am the same person at my core that you have always known over the years. I stand for justice and fairness. One of my main goals of starring on a reality TV show was to entertain everyone and give you all a show worthy of your time.

“I made sure that drama was the centerpiece of the show. In the midst of that drama, I may have offended some people and displayed some behaviors that are certain attributes to bullies. For that, I am truly sorry to all that I have offended.

“I emphatically reject all forms of bullying. I have never bullied anyone in my day-to-day life nor condoned bullying in any form. For me to bully, is to continuously denigrate, hurt, and cause harm to others, and that is not me. Stepping on that dress on the show was a way to get talking points for the show for entertainment purposes, and we succeeded. No harm was meant.”