Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy received an award in Germany for selling out the 20,000-seat Lanxess Arena in Cologne.
This honor comes after Burna Boy wowed the crowd with a sold-out show featuring his newest songs.
The performer had previously sold out a show at Berlin, Germany’s Mercedes Benz Arena. He achieved this feat, making him the only and first African artist to do so.
Burna Boy is seen with a German national who gave him the award for selling out the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, in a widely shared viral video on the internet.
His fans were ecstatic to hear this news, and they poured their thoughts into the post’s comments section.
@Onatriptomas: “Lmaooo no be audio sell out my idolo is him.”
@ahmedcrypto100: “Some people said e no reach 20k.”
@kitz_Decomedian: “ODG you bad gon gon! Kiloshel?!!!”
@ASarcastical: “Next year. A stadium in Germany.”
@fbgm_8x: “@davidohope you are learning? So you can easily sell out your 3,500 tickets easily next time.”
WATCH VIDEO:
Burna Boy was presented with his award for selling out the 20,000 capacity Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany last night! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1uf4rpRX8o
— benny. (@benny7gg) December 11, 2023
