Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy received an award in Germany for selling out the 20,000-seat Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

This honor comes after Burna Boy wowed the crowd with a sold-out show featuring his newest songs.

The performer had previously sold out a show at Berlin, Germany’s Mercedes Benz Arena. He achieved this feat, making him the only and first African artist to do so.

Burna Boy is seen with a German national who gave him the award for selling out the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, in a widely shared viral video on the internet.

His fans were ecstatic to hear this news, and they poured their thoughts into the post’s comments section.

@Onatriptomas: “Lmaooo no be audio sell out my idolo is him.”

@ahmedcrypto100: “Some people said e no reach 20k.”

@kitz_Decomedian: “ODG you bad gon gon! Kiloshel?!!!”

@ASarcastical: “Next year. A stadium in Germany.”

@fbgm_8x: “@davidohope you are learning? So you can easily sell out your 3,500 tickets easily next time.”

