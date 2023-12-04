Afrobeat musician Burna Boy has come under fire from a Twitter user going by the handle Bayo Otedola for not having a child of his own at the age of thirty.

The Twitter user made this comment in response to another user who tweeted, “Start a problematic discourse,” requesting that other users start a thread.

In response, Bayo retweeted the tweet, asking why Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning artist, doesn’t have a child of his own like many of his peers in the music business.

He tweeted, “Burna Boy sacrificed his manhood, coz why would a 30-year-old be without a child?”

This tweet has attracted mixed reactions from other Twitter users. Read some reactions below..

@Rozapepper: “Burna is not the only artiste with no child in Africa. Everything na stage by stage. I’m sure he has a better plan.”.

@Abazz: “Well, Abraham had a son when he was 91. So I don’t think he sacrificed anything he is just waiting for God’s perfect time”.

@Yemseee: “I swear I support this!!!! 😂😂😂😂 his pullout game can’t be that good, no wayyyyy”.

@Ovie: “How many Don Jazzy get?”

@Bosafk: “I smell 1 billion Naira lawsuit”.

@AJBaby: “Omo which kind thing you Dey cook so??”.

See the post below….