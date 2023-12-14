Things are getting messy between BBNaija stars, Doyin and Ceec.

After being besties on Big Brother Naija All Stars, their friendship has crumbled like a stale cookie.

What went wrong? Well, it all seems to boil down to one housemate: Alex Unusual.

Recall that on her podcast, Ceec claimed that Doyin refused to work with her on a project and this cost her (Ceec) a big job opportunity and she’s not happy about it.

Sharing her own side of the story, Doyin revealed,on her podcast, that Ceec wouldn’t stop talking about how much she disliked Alex, even after the show ended.

She even confronted her for not supporting her when she was attacking Alex during the show.

According to her, this constant negativity made her uncomfortable, so she distanced herself from Ceec.

Reacting to this, Nigerians dug up an old video of Doyin talking to herself in the Big Brother house.

Doyin was basically asking why she should hate Alex just because Ceec does.

This video seems to back up Doyin’s claim that Ceec was trying to drag her into a personal vendetta against Alex.

Watch video from Doyin’s podcast below;

So Cecilia was still nagging Doyin post-show about not joining her to beef A and Doyin decided to give her space. Then she went to lie on a podcast to insinuate Doyin was jealous of her. Wetin she get? On top that razz gig wey no gree blow. A proper clown she is. pic.twitter.com/BTGzyCmP6B — B💙 (@HereForSas) December 13, 2023

