Doyin, a popular reality star, explains why she blocked her colleague CeeC and opens up about their feud.

It should be noted that CeeC described Doyin as a bad friend in a recent interview.

Doyin reacted by blocking her and informing netizens of her decision, as well as calling CeeC unprintable names.

In a recent interview, Doyin explained that CeeC is a really sweet girl who sometimes make things up on her head and gets fixated on them.

According to her, CeeC and she had their issues resolved in the house but Doyin keeps bringing them up.

She added that before they had issues over the job they were both called for, CeeC had always wanted her to be enemies with her own enemies, which she didn’t like.

And after CeeC had the interview where she spoke negatively about her, she decided to block her in anger

Watch her speak:

https://twitter.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1735925227278795050/video/1