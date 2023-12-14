Internet users express concern for Charles Okocha as singer Portable prepares for his matchup with the Nollywood actor by training intensely.

Recall that the two have been engaged in an online dispute stemming from a purported 40 million naira scam.

Charles Okocha allegedly stole money from Portable and sent him very little in exchange.

This had led to a confrontation, during which they made plans to settle scores by force.

They apparently fixed the boxing match that would pit them against each other right after Christmas (Boxing Day) out of respect for Christ’s birthday.

In order to get ready for the fight, Portable posted a video of him in the gym landing vicious punches on a punching bag.

The Nollywood actor has drawn fear from online users, with some advising him to give up.

Watch the video below: