Warri Pikin, a popular comedian, showered her mother with extravagant gifts for her birthday: a brand new Honda CR-V car decked out with decorations and a stunning 18-karat gold jewelry set.

The proud mother turned a year older yesterday and her daughter decided to make sure it was unforgettable.

First, she surprised her with dazzling jewelry – earrings, bracelet, and necklace.

But the surprises weren’t over! Warri Pikin led her mother outside and gifted her a shiny red Honda CR-V car, decked out with balloons and ribbons.

In a the video shared via her Instagram page, her mum screamed with excitement and then hugged Warri.

She went on to test her new car.

Watch the heartwarming video below;

