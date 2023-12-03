Victony, a popular singer, has revealed the name of his daughter as he becomes a father after welcoming a bouncing baby girl with his girlfriend.‌

The Afropop singer took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child.

It would be recalled that the singer had been confined to a wheelchair after suffering an accident in April 2021.

Fans of the singer have taken to the comment section to celebrate with him.

Read some of the reactions below:

gran_hombre1 wrote: “When Victony start walka?”

bibi.adee said: “Una go carry innocent face like who no Dey knack just imagine now now”

Gyvyty said: ‘Amarachukwu welcome”

gistandmemesblog wrote: “Congratulations”

tennie_x said: $Dis guy dey kn@ck on wheelchair?”

See his post below: