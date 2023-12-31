Obiora Maryjane, a content creator, ends the year with a surprise gift of a new house for her parents as a token of appreciation.

Obiora took to Instagram to explain the backstory and motivation behind the house project for her parents.

According to the content creator, her father once called her to plead against the impending collapse of their old house.

Recounting the inspiration behind the house project that started sometime in June 2023 and was completed in December of the same year, Obiora Maryjane appreciated God for its success.

Sharing the photos of the new house, she captioned it;

“Christmas gift from me “to my beloved parents “❤️❤️

“My hands are still shaking because I could remember, my father was told our old house was gonna fall on him.😭😭

“But today I have finally built my parents a 7 bedroom bungalow, a project I started on the 19th of June this year and randed up this December.

“After my Dad called and told me how he was insulted because of our old house, “I cried and told him i will build the house for him” which he asked , how will I get the money? And I told him YouTube was owing me😂😂😂😂😂😂

“This house is a dream come through because i cried to God and used it as a point of contact to God “that God should please help me so I can build this house now that my parents are still alive” 😭😭 and God truly came through for Me Maryjanetv on Facebook and on YouTube .

“Another big thank you @mazitundeednut @gadafitundeednut , My breakthrough started from the day “I won ur birthday car on January 22nd 2022” that car made me to push a career I already gave up on and the car made content creation life easier for me. That thesame car gave me money because I was using it for Uber and at thesame time creating contents 😭 it wasn’t easy but I made it papa and mama😭

“May God bless all that concerns you @mazitundeednut @gadafitundeednut and reward ur kind heart towards humanity.”