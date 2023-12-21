A youthful Nigerian vendor selling crayfish captivates his clients with his captivating accent and flawless English.

A teen selling crayfish has a distinctive approach to business marketing, as seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The way the crayfish vendor approached his customers grabbed their attention right away. It got better when he spoke English fluently and with a hint of foreign accent to promote his business.

Since then, the video has created a lot of buzz on social media as people praise the teenager’s talent and commitment to selling things.

See reactions below:

mr__solution siad: “That’s raw talent waiting to be harnessed… I pray his destiny helper locates him.”

mizkimoraprecious noted: “He speaks so well! And he’s an excellent sales person.”

janey_kalu penned: “This boy speaks well!!! I always look out for him when I come to the market 🔥😂 bless him!”

alwaysgoingbullish noted: “Is it just me or is he giving the vibe of someone that came from a rich family but government ended up demolishing his parent shops and now they’re back to trenches 🤔🤔🤔🤔.”

call.me.kuskus stated: “If I was there, I would have gotten everything from him, I love his style and mannerism. With everything going on in Nigeria right now, he successfully put a smile on my face😂😂😂😂.”

Watch the video below …