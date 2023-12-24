Controversial Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka, has said that creating adult content is more profitable for her than acting in the mainstream Nigerian movies.

She made this statement during an interview with Saturday Beats while talking about her life, career and relationship preference.

Maduka said; “Creating adult content pays way more than acting in all ramifications.”

The erotic model was asked about the popular notion that being a woman in Nigeria is tough, and she responded by saying she has never felt that way.

She said; “I don’t agree. At the same time, I won’t dismiss the experiences of others. I am just going to speak from my own experience and perspective. Being a woman has never been tough for me.

What does that even mean? Being a woman is tough; how? I don’t get it. But, I know that people have their individual experiences, and that’s the spectacle through which they view the world.”