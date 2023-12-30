Cross Okonkwo, a popular reality star, assures his fans of his well-being while revealing the injuries he sustained after falling off a stage during a music performance.

It should be noted that the BBNaija star fell off a stage while performing at Davido’s recent concert, raising concerns about his health.

Addressing the state of his health, Cross affirmed that he is doing fine aside from shoulder and other pains in his body.

Cross added that he didn’t realise the video had gone viral until he was contacted by his aunty who wasn’t social media savvy.

“I’m good, just a bit of shoulder and leg pain. My aunty called my screaming; that’s when I knew everyone had seen it. Above all, I’m good overall,” he stated.

Watch the video below …