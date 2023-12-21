Controversial Twitter user Daniel Regha has taken aim at Wizkid, expressing his thoughts about the reason behind the musician’s current proximity to Davido.

Daniel Regha made fun of Afrobeat superstar Wizkid by implying that his erratic behavior with Burna Boy and Davido, two other major players in the industry, might have dubious motivations.

Daniel Regha suggests that Wizkid’s sudden transitions between Davido and Burna Boy are not as natural as they seem, which raises the possibility that Wizkid has hidden political agendas.

The Twitter critic’s observation—that Wizkid went from having a strong relationship with Burna Boy following the latter’s Grammy triumph to having a current connection with Davido following the latter’s Grammy nomination—highlights Wizkid’s significant alliance changes.

According to him;

“The Wizkid × Davido new-found friendship & support is looking like a PR move for their upcoming joint tour; It will be good if both artists have ended their beef, but honestly speaking, their over-the-top bromance doesn’t seem genuine.”