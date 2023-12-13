Nollywood couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi has unveiled the face of their newborn son, Jayden.

Recall that the couple welcomed their bundle of Joy in October.

Few months later, Stan Nze and Blessing has unveiled the face of their son.

Sharing photos and videos of Jayden, Stan wrote: “Have you met my heartbeat ? 💗 People say he looks so much like his father 🤩 Jay Bobo aka Mazi Jnr 😍😍😍”

On the other hand, Blessing expressed gratitude to God as she shares a video of her son.

She wrote:

“DEAR LORD,

YOU DO THIS ONE!

MY OBSESSION 💕💕💕

My Nanny has gist for you on youtube oooo oya click the link in my bio and come and gist me later😘”

See below;

