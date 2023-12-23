Suzanne Emma, the ex-wife of veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, breaks silence, speaks on the alleged abuse she endured during her marriage to him.

This comes following a recent interview where Emeka Ike revealed that he lost everything he ever owned to his wife over allegations of domestic abuse.

Suzanne Emma, however, during a chitchat with media personality Chude Jideonwo talked about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband.

She revealed that there were instances when Emeka Ike physically assaulted her and, in her susceptible state, blamed her for the ongoing abuse.

Suzanne also accused the veteran actor of mistreating her when one of their kids was sick and in the hospital, accusing her of having an affair with people below her class.

She claimed that her side of the story would be a shock to her ex-husband, who is confident that she would never come forward to reveal what went wrong in their marriage.

Watch her speak below: