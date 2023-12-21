Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has slammed his colleague, Emeka Ike, over accusations levelled against his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, in a recent interview.

It would be recalled that Emeka Ike‘s marriage with Emma officially ended on July 13, 2015, following allegations of constant battery.

However, the actor, during an interview on Channels TV, said he underwent a prolonged period of depression, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, leading him to conceal himself due to the shame associated with his perceived shortcomings.

According to the thespian, he left home for the US with just a luggage, not knowing that his wife had allegedly plotted to take him down.

Reacting to the interview on Instagram , Shan George claimed that Emma didn’t do anything wrong, urging Emeka to promote the movie he featured in and leave his ex-wife alone.

She wrote: “Emeka Ike should just promote the movie he’s trying to promote and leave Emma out of it. Emma has not done anything wrong. Emeka ike rest abeg”.