Fans of Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael are buzzing with excitement after his electrifying announcement – a whopping N30m giveaway to bless 30 lucky individuals today

The good news was shared via Instagram by the movie star on Thursday morning, 21st December 2023.

Zubby Michael announced that 30 people will benefit from the N30m cash gift today.

The actor’s video from his compound, featuring a massive cow ready for festivities, only adds to the anticipation..

He wrote:

“30 million for 30 people today #ZM #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup.”

While details like time and location remain under wraps, the mere thought of this festive jackpot has everyone buzzing.

