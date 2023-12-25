After 24 years of “trials and struggles,” actor Doyin Hassan and his new wife have welcomed their first kid.

On Monday, December 25, the Mount Zion star announced the exciting news on Instagram, posting photos of himself, his wife, and their infant at the child’s church dedication.

The 54-year-old said that the child was the result of 24 years of hard work and adversity. He wrote:

“God is Faithful!!!! After 24 years of toils and struggles. He came forth at last!!!! Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God’s faithfulness.”

Celebrities like Foluke Daramola, Biola Bayo, Dele Odule, Damilola Olatunji, and Helen Paul congratulated him in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, Maria Chike Benjamin, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has made her newborn baby, AmaraNna Leonardo Anene, public.

Maria shared some beautiful photos of the baby, who will be three months old soon. The grateful mother thanked God for her son’s life.