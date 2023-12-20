Famous singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and actress from Barbados, Robyn Rihanna Fenty better known by her stage name Rihanna was recently spotted dancing to Davido’s song “Unavailable” at an event.

The well-known singer was spotted enjoying the music and dancing in her favorite way among a crowd in a video that has attracted attention.

Davido’s new song, “Unavailable,” has become well-known throughout the world due to its hand gestures mixed into its dancing moves and meaningful lyrics.

Many people were immediately drawn to Rihanna’s video and flocked to social media to express their reactions.

Here are some responses:

king of comment section: “‎Even Ghana didn’t cedis coming.”

leøn: “‎nah for Barbados we go go settle this matter.”

ASHIE B: “‎alright tiktok now for the Chris Brown and Rihanna edit doing this dance.”

👀: “‎nah she can’t be doing CB dance infront of Rocky?!!!! damn.”

pearl: “‎It’s not a Chris brown dance please it’s a davido dance.”

@Bloody Civilian: “‎Cameroon and Ghana can’t relate.”

WATCH VIDEO: