A video has surfaced online showing Mohbad’s father, Mr Aloba, recording in a studio just 2 months after the passing of his son.

The video, which is currently trending on social media has triggered a range of reactions from the public, particularly due to its timing, merely two months after Mohbad’s untimely demise.

The studio session occurs against the backdrop of ongoing family disputes following Mohbad’s death.

Netizens have been quick to note the striking resemblance between Mohbad’s father and the late artist, leading to speculation and criticism.

See reactions below:

@funmig6235 said; “Wunmi can also sing 🎵. This is how she met Mohbad . This man is using the Mohbad demise to gain popularity. What a sad moment. Too early for this. ”

@nsom_osowominen said; “Father picking up son’s legacy! I thought it used to be the other way round”

@iam_anikegold said; “May Mohbad’s father not happen to any of us 🙏🙏 it’s well.”

@indo_mulla said; “POV: When u finally realize say money dey music 😂😂”

@mc2kingdom_comedian said; “Pray make better minds born you as father”

See below;