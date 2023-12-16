Renowned Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has shared her experience of working with her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, on the recently released movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

Yvonne Jegede, in a recent interview said working with Funke on the new movie took her to a new level of gaining more knowledge about filmmaking.

She said that Funke is an ‘insane’ filmmaker who perfectly holds every part of the production while on a movie set.

Yvonne Jegede further added that she holds Funke in high regard and by this she cannot address her by name without adding ‘Big Sis’.

In her words:

“It was a great and awesome experience working on this project. It was something different from what I had been doing, and I loved it.

“When you see her on TV, you would think, oh, she loves to have fun, play around, dance and be goofy. Haaaa! that’s a lie o she’s a mad woman (screamed). She’s a very serious person when she’s onset. And I think that made my respect for her go really high. Now, I can’t even call her Funke to her face I have to call her big sis because my respect for her has doubled. She’s an insane filmmaker.

“Every department she holds down is done to perfection. And I think this is because she overprepares before she comes on set, so she knows every single thing; every department is inside her brain. To be honest, she’s good.”