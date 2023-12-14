Controversial Social media personality, Daniel Regha has highlighted a perceived sanctimoniousness in how women approach gender equality in different aspects of their lives.

Daniel Regha took to the micro blogging platform Twitter (X) to state that women always advocate for gender equality until they are faced with the financial responsibilities, such as paying their own Christmas bills and some personal expenses.

The social media critic lambasted women for not applying gender equality when it comes to sharing financial burdens, specifically mentioning requests like “baby buy me wigs and handbag.”

He wrote:

“Gender Equality until it’s time to foot ur own Christmas bills; I guess Equal Rights has nothing to do with baby buy me wigs & handbag.”

Daniel Regha is known for not mincing words when it comes to sharing his opinion on several matters on social media.