Content creator, Kosi Ugo is of the opinion that popular Nigerian movie star, Genevieve Nnaji is not a great actress despite being a popular figure.

He shared this via his Facebook page.

Kosi Ugo argued that Genevieve Nnaji ‘s likability and past roles in “lover girl” characters have overshadowed her acting, which he consider average compared to someone like Rita Dominic.

The writer use Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Cardi B as examples of celebrities whose strong personalities and charisma contribute to their popularity despite perceived flaws in their professional skills.

He wrote:

“When are we going to agree that Genevieve Nnaji is not-so-great an actress?

Yes, she is a big name. But don’t forget that Dwayne Johnson too is a big name, but those who are really invested in movies will tell you that The Rock is a terrible actor (If you watch Asaba movies, don’t come and argue this).

Now, why do they keep using The Rock or why does he keep soaring high?

It’s simple. The Rock has a likable personality that people love. So that makes it easy for people to overlook his flaws. People just want to see his appearance, whether good or bad. And also, he has a big heart.

Another example is Cardi B. We all know Cardi’s rap is blehhh, but there’s something about Cardi. Have you seen her interviews? Have you watched her go live? She’s not just funny, but also hilarious! She plays with fans. She’s cheerful! This is something you won’t see in Nicki, who is a far better rapper. So people excuse Cardi’s rap flaws and vibe to her music because of who she is.

Same with Genevieve. Genevieve is likable. And also for the fact that her earlier roles were always the good, lover girl that men always break her heart. Those roles gave her these likable traits, so people never really paid much attention to her acting.

If you’re looking for a perfect actress, who is versatile, can ACT, but underrated… The perfect example is Rita Dominic. Nobody comes close!

©Kosi Ugo.”

