Ghanaian superstar rapper and singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has lamented the continued declining state of Ghana’s music industry.

The Grammy-nominated rap star took to his Twitter (X) page and stated that Nigerian music is progressing steadily while Ghanaian music is getting smaller.

The self styled ‘King of African Dancehall’ said his compatriot artistes can no longer compete with their counterparts from Nigeria, while acknowledging the enormous difference between the two music industries in terms of growth in recent years.

Shatta Wale tweeted:

“Naija music going up. Going up. Going up. Naija music going up. You can’t fight them. Ghana music falling down Falling down Falling down Ghana music falling down.”

He added; “Naija ppl I hail oooo You guys make Ghana music turn like classroom We are learning 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂👏👏😜👏👏👏👏👏I love nigeria”