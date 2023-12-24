As the marital saga of veteran actor Emeka Ike continues to unfold, the actor in a recently leaked audio is heard raising his voice at his kid and assuring him that he would deal with his mother, Suzanne Emma.

“Michael, go jump in front of a truck right now,” Emeka is heard urging on the tape. Now here we are. Go ahead and leap in front of… jump from where you are and break your head and smash it.



You’re my stress. You’re my problem,” He said in the voice note.

The actor then talked about his kids being used to blackmail him before urging his son again to go and kill himself.

Emeka said to Michael: “Go and do that now now now. Don’t do it tomorrow. I want to hear it. You think I’ll let you blackmail me?

“And I will still get your mother o. Haha. I will still get your mother.”

The audio tape was allegedly recorded in response to a comment made by his son Michael during an interview with media personality, Chude Jidenowo.

Michael stated in the interview that he once told his mother,

“I really hate my father.”

Listen to the voice note below: