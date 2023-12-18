As he revisits the subject, well-known singer Peruzzi explains why Davido never questioned him about the rumors of his alleged affair with wife Chioma.

Rumors circulated on the internet in 2021 claiming Peruzzi had an affair with Davido’s wife, Chioma.

He had flatly refuted this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, calling them ludicrous and ridiculous.

Peruzzi disclosed in a recent podcast that he and Davido never got into a fight over the Chioma gist that made headlines.

He observed that the singer neither mentioned it nor questioned him about it.

Peruzzi claimed he would have felt let down if Davido had questioned him about himself.

See reactions:

@jayijayyy said: “I bet he asked his woman already so need to ask you.. he trust her”

@bobklimba commented: “The level of Trust he has in his woman that’s why he never bothered to asked because there was no need”

@ifymufc wrote: “That’s bro code

Levels”

@arquilapadewale remarked: “Yes what’s the point of asking when he trust his gee and wife not to be promiscuous”

