Popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo is overwhelmed with joy after her mystery man surprised her in grand style for her birthday.

The curvaceous movie star, turned 35 On Tuesday, December 26th, In honour of her day, the mother of two posted beautiful photos on Instagram and asked her followers and colleagues to offer prayers.

Her lover bountifully showered her with gifts, roses, and balloons of love as a way to commemorate her birthday.

He really got her, she said, because his surprise was unlike anything she had ever experienced.

She wrote: “Hmmmm This man got me big time… Today’s surprise was something I’ve never experienced in my life. I am going to flood your timeline.”

See some reactions below:

funmitex said: “Happy Birthday My Darling Friend, Godbless Your New Age 🎂”

iam_queenlabbyyy wrote: “You deserve it my woman ❤️”

moyolawalofficial penned: “We are here for it ❤️❤️”

See post below: