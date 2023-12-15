Popular reality star Cross Okonkwo dazzles everyone with an incredible performance at Davido’s Abuja concert.
Recall that yesterday, DMW executive Davido arrived in Abuja and thrilled the locals with a spectacular performance.
Fans seemed taken aback when they saw Cross, a city resident, take the stage as well.
He can be seen dancing and showcasing some moves in a viral video that online users were unaware he possessed.
This appears to have impressed netizens, as they praised him in the comment section.
tianah_hairs stated: “Na wetin dem dey see cross for be this. Such a free spirited person”
favour_ojor wrote: “I love Cross!!!”
stefnee._adaezee said: “i don’t really get what he always dances”
swanky_xx asked: “Cross has released music?”
akpunonuchioma said: “My fave”
ronrent.ng wrote: “Energy GOD. But see Abuja people? Chai”
_akhere_ said: “He’s been rehearsing”
__deshewa commented: “Cross da boss my baby”
Watch the video below:
