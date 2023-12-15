Popular reality star Cross Okonkwo dazzles everyone with an incredible performance at Davido’s Abuja concert.

Recall that yesterday, DMW executive Davido arrived in Abuja and thrilled the locals with a spectacular performance.

Fans seemed taken aback when they saw Cross, a city resident, take the stage as well.

He can be seen dancing and showcasing some moves in a viral video that online users were unaware he possessed.

This appears to have impressed netizens, as they praised him in the comment section.

tianah_hairs stated: “Na wetin dem dey see cross for be this. Such a free spirited person”

favour_ojor wrote: “I love Cross!!!”

stefnee._adaezee said: “i don’t really get what he always dances”

swanky_xx asked: “Cross has released music?”

akpunonuchioma said: “My fave”

ronrent.ng wrote: “Energy GOD. But see Abuja people? Chai”

_akhere_ said: “He’s been rehearsing”

__deshewa commented: “Cross da boss my baby”

Watch the video below: