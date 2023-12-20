BBNaija All-stars housemate, Doyin David has shared her most painful heartbreak story.

She revealed this while discussing with her guest, Iyanya on the latest episode of her show, Doyin’s corner.

In a viral video, Iyanya had revealed that he decided to stay single to avoid ladies saying that he broke their heart.

The music star then asked Doyin to share her most painful heartbreak story.

In response, the reality star revealed that her boyfriend had ghosted her after proposing to her.

According to her, instead of breaking up with her when he got tired of their relationship, he just ghosted her.

Not a single hint, not a whispered goodbye, nothing.

She was left in shocking after discovering, via social media, that he had proposed to another woman.

“He had proposed to me. He didn’t tell me he was done. I just saw that he proposed to somebody else on social media” she said.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Closing the year with a bang” BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa shares excitement as she bags ambassdorial deal with Popular drink company (Photos)